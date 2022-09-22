Restaurant Review: NYC-style Seafire Steakhouse's menu gets a makeover

Joydeep Sen Gupta enjoys an assortment of steaks in the Seafire Steakhouse & Bar’s brand-new menu that was launched in August

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 8:22 PM

Steven Fair is the talented new Chef de Cuisine behind reinventing the menu of the acclaimed 180-seater Seafire Steakhouse & Bar — one of the leading steakhouse restaurants at Atlantis in the Palm — that was launched in August.

This New York Steakhouse-style restaurant and bar is known for its generous portion sizes, refined meat, and a wide range of house beverages.

Seafire’s dining is a bespoke experience, as diners are spoilt for choice about the cut, age and marble score of their steaks, which are cooked to their liking. They are allowed to select their knife, salt, and condiments for a memorable meal amid an enchanting surrounding.

Steak is the star attraction of the new menu amid a wide variety of options such as fillets, rib eyes, sirloins and T-bones. The steakhouse serves an exclusive selection of world-class steak cuts from Black Onyx Angus, a pure 100 percent Black Angus beef, which is grain fed for a minimum of 270 days.

Diners at Seafire can choose from eight different styles of knives such as a German butcher blade, a Moroccan hunting knife, a traditional Arabic dagger knife, a British stag-handled knife, an Australian bush knife, an American Navajo Indian knife, a Japanese Shun knife and a French Laguiole.

The restaurant is keeping up with the Joneses as Atlantis, the Palm, is home to as many as 35 restaurants, lounges and bars, featuring five by celebrity chefs, including Nobu, Hakkasan, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Street Pizza and underwater restaurant, Ossiano.

