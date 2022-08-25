Restaurant Review: Le Gourmet at Dubai Mall is a multicuisine gastronomical odyssey

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 6:04 PM

Le Gourmet at The Dubai Mall, which opened its doors in 2009 and can seat up to 200 diners, offers relaxed dining experience complemented by the sustainable farm-to-fork concept much to the delight of ethical consumers.

Diners are spoilt for choice as cuisines from all over the world are available at the all-day eatery in Galeries Lafayette rustled up by a team of award-winning chefs.

Enjoy a hearty breakfast at Izu bakery or a relaxed brunch at Izu Brasserie, oriental fare at WokTales and the Sushi Bar, or Indian dishes at Tandoonari — it’s a one-stop destination for discernible patrons who swear by the matter of taste.

The bakery at Le Gourmet lives up to its reputation as a temple of gastronomy. It serves assorted delectable desserts and pastries, a fromagerie that has the best selection of cheese in town, coupled with a butchery and a gourmet food hall.

Don’t miss the Asian bao platter at WokTales with its hoisin-glazed chicken, dynamite prawns, fried cauliflower or elect to go for the fiery Thai red curry. The teriyaki-glazed salmon with soba noodles salad is a great lunch or dinner option.

Fusion gets a boost with a playful South Asian version of the Mexican taco at Tandoonari, and are available in three flavours — shrimp, chicken, or vegetable. The tandoori broccoli is marinated in spiced ginger and served with a garlic saffron yoghurt, a perfectly balanced starter or side.

