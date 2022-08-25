Restaurant Review: Le Gourmet at Dubai Mall is a multicuisine gastronomical odyssey

From suhour to iftar and unmissable Eid offers, the restaurant offers traditional Levantine cuisine with stellar views
Le Gourmet at The Dubai Mall, which opened its doors in 2009 and can seat up to 200 diners, offers relaxed dining experience complemented by the sustainable farm-to-fork concept much to the delight of ethical consumers.
Diners are spoilt for choice as cuisines from all over the world are available at the all-day eatery in Galeries Lafayette rustled up by a team of award-winning chefs.
Enjoy a hearty breakfast at Izu bakery or a relaxed brunch at Izu Brasserie, oriental fare at WokTales and the Sushi Bar, or Indian dishes at Tandoonari — it’s a one-stop destination for discernible patrons who swear by the matter of taste.
The bakery at Le Gourmet lives up to its reputation as a temple of gastronomy. It serves assorted delectable desserts and pastries, a fromagerie that has the best selection of cheese in town, coupled with a butchery and a gourmet food hall.
Don’t miss the Asian bao platter at WokTales with its hoisin-glazed chicken, dynamite prawns, fried cauliflower or elect to go for the fiery Thai red curry. The teriyaki-glazed salmon with soba noodles salad is a great lunch or dinner option.
Fusion gets a boost with a playful South Asian version of the Mexican taco at Tandoonari, and are available in three flavours — shrimp, chicken, or vegetable. The tandoori broccoli is marinated in spiced ginger and served with a garlic saffron yoghurt, a perfectly balanced starter or side.
