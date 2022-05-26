Restaurant Review: Italian fare with Mediterranean influences

Enjoy a lazy Saturday brunch at Fi’lia that recreates an Italian fruit and vegetable market along with live cooking and entertainment

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 7:48 PM

Fi’lia, located on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, which offers a spectacular and unobstructed view of Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest building — and Dubai Creek, is an Italian eatery with Mediterranean influences. It has kickstarted the summer season in early May with its delicious Saturday brunch offering. Though the fine-dining restaurant opened in December 2020, it has come on its own since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions a few months ago.

The Saturday brunch is inspired by the concept of mother’s kitchen — served like your affectionate mum — where sharing and caring is the guiding principle.

Every Saturday afternoon, the venue is transformed into an Italian fruit and vegetable market complete with carnaroli rice, aceto balsamico and other fresh, organic ingredients.

Diners can tuck into delightful home-cooked Italian fare while taking in the breathtaking 360-degree view of Dubai amid a solo guitarist playing lively chartbuster numbers.

The menu includes five courses: aperitivo, antipasti, a pizza course, a main course, and a cracking tiramisu to complete the delicious meal.

Fi’lia’s signature morsels include freshly baked Focaccia and Salumi, Stracciatella, and Tomatino paired with some cocktails for the perfect start. Try out warm and crunchy arancini and Cozze — mussels cooked in a white wine sauce — the dish to transport you to a summer on the Mediterranean with a crisp glass of house grape while enjoying the tunes of the live violinist.

The main course includes freshly baked Bresaola & Burrata pizza coupled with servings of Rigatoni with Tomato sauce and Ricotta Salata.

Feel free to order a moreish cut of Steak from the Grill.

Indulge in Fi’lia’s signature dessert, Fi’liamisu, which is served mama style from a huge bowl.

