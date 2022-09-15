Restaurant Review: Caribbean fare at Miss Lily’s

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 6:37 PM

Located in Sheraton Grand Hotel in Dubai, Miss Lily’s is a hidden cave of its own. With dimmed lights, a relaxing atmosphere, and tunes to groove to all afternoon, this restaurant provides the perfect getaway without you having to leave the city. For their special brunch menu curated for your afternoons, they have compiled some of their best dishes to make sure you get a taste of it all. Beginning with starters, guests have an option to choose between their beef, chicken, and callaloo patty. We went for the beef patty, which was juicy and tender. Next were the sweetcorn fritters, made up of roasted sweetcorn, tomato, and pimento salsa. These fritters were freshly made and had a burst of flavour to them. The stuffed scotch bonnet peppers came as a sight for sore eyes, with a burst of colour, as the red and yellow peppers overflowed with spices. Lastly, for any seafood lovers, the coconut shrimp is the cherry on top, with its crunchy layers and coconut essence.

For the main course, diners have an option between an egg dish with pancakes and sides, or, their signature main course dishes. For avid meat lovers, world famous jerk chicken and chicken and waffles are desired options. Both the chicken platters are substantial, one glistening with sauce, and the other placed on top of a massive layer of maple syrup-dripping waffles. The combination of waffles and chicken may sound odd to some, but the subtle blend of sweet and spices makes for a great culinary experience. Lastly, to top off the brunch we had the sweet potato pudding made of coconut cream, vanilla nutmeg, and roasted oats, a perfect dessert for health-conscious eaters. With its large portions and spice-filled dishes, Miss Lily’s is a must try experience.

