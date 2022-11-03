Restaurant Review: Amelia finds a home and hearth in Downtown Dubai

Enjoy a Florentine cuisine at Waldorf Astoria’s Italian eatery, which is an offshoot of three Michelin-star Enoteca Pinchiorri's outlet
Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai opened a new standalone fine-dining lounge restaurant, Amelia, which traces its origin to Beirut — one of the top nightlife destinations in Levant and beyond — in July after two years of meticulous planning.
Amelia offers the best in mixology, gastronomy and music in a hip-and-happening part of the city amid its brave bid to break the traditional rules of fine dining.
The sprawling fine-dining restaurant, which can accommodate upwards of 300 diners, journeys deep into the retro-futuristic steampunk-inspired theme.
The culinary delights are a happy blend of Nikkei cuisine — a harmonious synthesis between the glorious cooking tradition of Peru and Japan — and the Mediterranean.
From the freshest marinated raw-fish Ceviche, Tiradito and Sushi, to exquisite Tenderloin, Sirloin and T-bone Wagyu steaks, each dish is a standout.
Taste: The taste is awesome. For instance, ‘Lubina’ Ceviche is a blend of wild sea bass, chulpe, red onion, sweet potato, coriander and aji limo.
Ambience: The exuberant design and opulent interiors celebrate the revolutionary ‘modern’ art deco era that captures the adventurous spirit of the 1930s.
Service: The servers are friendly and knowledgeable. Their happy disposition whets the appetite of discernible diners, who can let their hair down in a relaxed yet elegant ambience.
Presentation: Imagination runs wild in the presentation of each and every dish. It’s a sensory overload with Azi Yuzu and Azi Bloody Mary oysters or even delighting in the superior Caviar selection.
Value for money: At Dh500 and Dh750 with non-house and house beverage, respectively, it’s a good deal to tuck into the mouthwatering dishes.
