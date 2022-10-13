Restaurant Review: A fusion feast of Italian and Mediterranean flavours at Bussola

A fusion feast of Italian and Mediterranean flavours at Bussola

By Laraib Anwar Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 10:03 PM

Overlooking the Jumeirah Golf Estate’s vast green ground is Bussola’s newly opened branch. Located in a brick-style, cave-interior building, this place captures the true essence of the Italian and Mediterranean dishes being prepared in their kitchen, as one settles into the relaxing and scenic aura of the spot.

The opening dish for the night, Burrata ‘Caseificio Palazzo’ con pomodori heirloom, balsamico e basilico fresco, made with the famous burrata cheese, tomatoes, olive oil and adorned with fresh basil, is a simple, light, yet delicious dish to begin with, as it sets a leafy tone for the rest of the evening. No Italian dining is complete without pasta, and among their wide variety, their Risotto alla pescatora is a treat as it is made with shrimps, calamari, mussels, baby octopus and fresh parsley, all mixed up in a creamy gravy, giving seafood lovers their ultimate fantasy. A traditional margherita pizza is a must, made with freshly baked bread and ingredients, and a good pick for vegetarians visiting the restaurant. To top off the main course, Merluzzo con caponata, olive e crema di peperoni, made with black cod, vegetable caponata, and dehydrated olives proves to be a filling, appetising, and physically appeasing dish. Some of the world’s beloved desserts originate from Italy, and Bussola gives us that original taste with their Tiramisu tradizionale, and Crostatina al limone meringa bruciata e gelato al limone, a lemon custard tart with burnt meringue and citrus ice cream.

Whether it is for the regal experience, or the fresh authentic flavours, Bussola is one to add on your Italian foods list.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com