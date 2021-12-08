Mark the holiday season with festive trimmings at Weslodge Saloon

Dubai - Check in on happening eateries in town

by Purva Grover Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 6:49 PM

Let’s read this story backwards. There are no spoilers here, just oodles of delicate sweetness, if one may call the Festive Dessert Platter so. We’re at Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, indulging in the special Christmas menu, and are overwhelmed with the choices of desserts on offer, almost regretting we’d left a little more space in our festive bellies, and this coming from someone, who doesn’t have a sweet tooth. Talking of the showstopper foremost, the Mince Pie, loaded with dry fruits, spices and sugar, of course, bears buttery (yet flight) layers of a flaky crust. Since they say pie makes everybody happy; this one-upped the quotient by a notch. In close competition were the macarons, which were clouds of joy, crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. More merriness came in from the spoonfuls of shiny, smooth chocolate mousse. Before we rewind to the mains, let’s take a moment to absorb the gorgeous view of Dubai from the 68th-floor plush setting we’re in, complete with twine trees and festive lights. After we’re done capturing the city lights on our cameras, we dig into Festive Turkey — a wholesome and colourful offering of trimmings and just rightly done turkey, moist and tender. Brussel sprouts are another favourite. The nutty-earthy parsnips left us wondering if it were sweet potato, whilst the tangy, sweet and juicy cranberry sauce worked as the perfect garnish. The vegetarians can choose Truffle & Burrata Risotto as an alternative.

Now one is often likely to overlook the salads at a festive meal, but not here. For we relished the fresh preparations when it came to the Weslodge Chop, Quinoa Salad, and Zucchini Salad; at some point, we couldn’t stop eating the Tomato Feta Salad! Now that we’re back to the beginning of the story, it’s time to plan a visit to the place on Christmas Eve (brunch and dinner on December 24 and brunch on December 25), when the a la carte menu will also be available from 8-11 pm.

purva@khaleejtimes.com