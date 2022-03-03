Indochine Review: An ode to Franco-Vietnamese cuisine

Flavourful hybrid offerings with a happy blend of South-East Asian nation and colonial France

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 8:17 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 8:18 PM

Located in Dubai’s swanky financial centre, the 150-seater energetic restro-bar serves contemporary Franco-Vietnamese cuisine — from satay chicken, beef pho rolls to beef and papaya salads.

The Dubai outlet — opened in 2019 — is the first and the only international outpost of the legendary New York City (NYC) restaurant that had opened its doors on Lafayette Street in 1984 and is a favourite haunt of the Big Apple’s celebrities and the swish set since then.

Indochine offers exciting new experiences every day of the week, such as an exclusive ladies’ night, an amazing lunchtime offer, live music night every Tuesday and unearthing the emirate’s music talent at Room4 on Saturday evenings.

Room84 is inspired by 1984 — the year the NYC restaurant was opened. The event is an intimate atmosphere for patrons to interact with a local musical talent, who plays pulsating and foot-tapping numbers as the good times roll.

Indochine, which figured in the recent inaugural edition of Middle East and North Africa’s 50 best restaurants, is known for wagyu beef salad, hot and cold appetisers such as sea bream carpaccio and scallop toast, respectively.

Shaking beef that comes with black angus tenderloin, asparagus, garlic, Chinese chive, smoked soy, and butter goes well with sticky rice. Steamed red snapper and caramel black cod are exquisite seafood options that can be had with wok tossed rice noodles.

joydeep@khaleejtimes.com