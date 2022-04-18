An al fresco beachside Iftar at Sofitel The Palm

Mon 18 Apr 2022

If you’ve got visitors over or are on the lookout for a pleasant outing with friends and family over an Iftar, whilst soaking in the views of the cityscape, then add the Sofitel Dubai The Palm to your list of iftars to try.

Iftar by the beach here promises to be an appetizing treat, courtesy of its vast buffet offering and the refreshing sea breeze, which adds a tranquil twist to the ambience.

What to expect

Located on the shoreline of the hotel is the Indian restaurant called Zoya by Maui which transforms into a beach restaurant in the evenings.

Once you step out of the lobby towards the coast, you will feel as if you’ve been transported to a tropical island destination surrounded by the lush greenery and the sandy beach. Whilst the weather is still cool in the evenings, it is best to make the most of it by booking a table out by the beach. Tunes of the Arabian oud will continue to keep you entertained while you tuck into the iftar buffet.

What not to miss on the buffet

You can look forward to a variety of delicacies on the Levant-inspired buffet with traditional favourites such as the Lamb Ouzi, fatayer, Arabic mezze along with other continental delights, which also included cottage pie.

To top it all, there is a BBQ station which tends to be the favourite amongst the diners who love to indulge in the popular Arabic mixed grill which is freshly prepared right in front of you. The station also offers Joojeh Kebab on a shawarma grill, which is what one shouldn’t miss out on along with the ‘Fish in Harra sauce’ which will be found on the hot food section.

If you’re a vegetarian, you will be delighted to know that the buffet menu also includes a vegetable shawarma as well as a vegetable lasagne. Those with a sweet tooth will be in for a treat thanks to the ample options for dessert. Apart from the usual affair of baklava and qatayef, they have multi-layered Turkish delights hung on a vertical skewer, a sight worth sharing on your social media.

The cost:

Iftar at Zoya By Maui will take place every day throughout Ramadan from sunset to 9pm and is priced at Dh210 per adult while it is Dh80 per child aged between 6 and 12.

Verdict:

Based on the surrounding and the generous buffet on offer, it is a fair price to pay for the iftar experience. Its holiday-like atmosphere will surely impress the overseas visitors while the residents will find it to be an ideal retreat away from the bustling iftar tents across the country. Best part about this eatery is the beach where you can go for a stroll along the shore, should you feel too stuffed after the iftar.