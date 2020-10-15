Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest

Officials in Jiaxing city said residents with urgent needs can seek vaccination in the first mass roll-out.
Rest of Asia1 year ago
"The military and security forces will be obliged to use their weapons to protect the state residence. Blood will be inevitably shed. I urge both sides not to fall for provocations," he said.
"I do not want to go down in Kyrgyzstan's history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens."
After the election, opposition supporters took to the streets and seized government buildings, prompting the authorities to annul the vote. Jeenbekov announced last week that he would resign, but this week he delayed his exit, saying he would stay in office until a new election was held.
On Wednesday, Jeenbekov accepted parliament's choice of Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist whose supporters freed him from prison last week, to be prime minister. Japarov and his followers have demanded Jeenbekov leave office.
Kyrgyzstan, which borders on China, is a close ally of Russia and also hosts a large Canadian-owned gold mine.
Officials in Jiaxing city said residents with urgent needs can seek vaccination in the first mass roll-out.
Rest of Asia1 year ago
The results came from a combined Phase I and Phase II trial involving more than 600 healthy adults conducted between April 29 and July 30.
Rest of Asia1 year ago
The President also called for carrying on the "red gene" and creating a spirit "that is not afraid of hardship and death".
Rest of Asia1 year ago
First conviction since the government of Sheikh Hasina introduced the death penalty for rape this week
Rest of Asia1 year ago
Riot police clear protesters from prime minister's office; Three more protest leaders among more than 20 arrests
Rest of Asia1 year ago
About half the seats will be left empty on the double-decker jets, parked at Changi Airport, in keeping with social distancing guidelines.
Rest of Asia1 year ago
The helicopters were carrying wounded soldiers when they crashed.
Rest of Asia1 year ago
The virus is still spreading rapidly worldwide, with over one million deaths and 38 million infections.
Rest of Asia1 year ago