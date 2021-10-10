Yemen: Five killed in explosion targetting governor of Aden
Both Governor Ahmed Lamlas and Agriculture Minister Salem Al Suqatri survived the attack.
A car bomb targetting the governor’s convoy shook Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Sunday killing at least four people, security and military sources said.
Governor Ahmed Lamlas and agriculture minister Salem Al Suqatri, both members of a southern separatist group, survived a “terrorist assassination attempt”, the state news agency said.
At least four soldiers in the convoy were killed, a security source said.
A military spokesman of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) said at least five people were injured including three civilians, one of them a child.
A body covered with a blanket lay on the street next to a charred vehicle in Al Tawahi district, which houses the STC headquarters. Firefighters and police were deployed to the area.
Lamlas is secretary general of the STC. Riyadh had brokered a deal to end the power struggle, including forming a new cabinet that includes STC members, but tensions have simmered.
Instability in the south complicates United Nations-led peace efforts to end the war in Yemen which has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80 per cent of the population reliant on aid.
-
MENA
Yemen: Five killed in explosion targetting...
Both Governor Ahmed Lamlas and Agriculture Minister Salem Al Suqatri... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince...
The funeral prayer will be performed today in Riyadh READ MORE
-
MENA
Taliban ask US to unfreeze Afghan financial...
Group wants to engage with international community, says Acting... READ MORE
-
MENA
Only vaccinated allowed to perform Umrah at Grand ...
New rule comes into effect from October 10. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Video: Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle Dh500...
The consignment is the region’s largest drug seizure READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
3-day holiday in UAE: Top things to do at Expo...
Watch colourful parades, listen to Sami Yusuf or Junoon live, or be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai expat visits 100 pavilions in 5...
He was supposed to fly home for a holiday but then he thought — ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 111 Covid-19 cases, 191 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests. READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury