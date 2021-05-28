- EVENTS
Yemen: Coalition denies presence of UAE forces on Mayun, Socotra Islands
Current UAE efforts focused on providing air support for Marib defence
An official in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Thursday dismissed as "baseless" reports that Emirati forces were present on Mayun and Socotra islands.
"All equipment currently present on Mayun Island is under control of the Coalition Command, and is situated there to... counter the Houthi militia, secure maritime navigation and support West Coast forces," said a statement on Saudi state news agency SPA, citing the official.
Current UAE efforts were focused on providing air support for Coalition operations in the city of Marib, the official added.
: # https://t.co/8v2HiqNVhK pic.twitter.com/2wWU96I5tk— (@wamnews) May 27, 2021
