Yemen: 30 troops killed, scores wounded in Houthi strikes
The strikes were carried out on Al Anad airbase.
Strikes on Yemen’s largest airbase on Sunday killed at least 30 pro-government troops and wounded scores more, medical and loyalist sources said, blaming Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the attack.
The strikes were carried out on Al Anad airbase, some 60km north of Yemen’s second city Aden in the south of the conflict-riven country.
The airbase served as the headquarters for US troops overseeing a long-running drone war against Al Qaeda until they pulled out in March 2015, shortly before the Houthis overran the area.
“More than 30 have been killed and at least 56 were injured” at the military facility in the government-held southern province of Lahij, armed forces spokesman Mohammed Al Naqib said.
He said the Houthi rebels fired missiles and carried out a drone attack at the base.
