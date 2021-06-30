Working hours suspended in Iraq cities as mercury touches 52°C
Basra, Najaf, Diyala, Dhi Qar, Karbala, Diwaniyah and Salaj al-Din have been hit hard by the heatwave.
Iraqi cities announced the suspension of official working hours because of the heatwave.
The Governorates of Basra, Najaf, Diyala, Dhi Qar, Karbala and Diwaniyah have announced the suspension of working hours.
The Salah al-Din Governorate announced the reduction of working hours due to the high temperatures that exceeded 50 degrees Celsius (C) amid an acute shortage of electricity.
The electricity crisis has deepened because of terror strikes in several power transmission lines.
According to
Kuwait towns record highest temperatures on earth
Amer Al-Jabri, the Media Director of the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring, Iraq, said in a statement to the newspaper
According to a weather forecaster at the Basra International Airport, temperatures in several Iraqi cities will reach up to 52 degrees C over the next few days.
-
MENA
Working hours suspended in Iraq cities as mercury ...
Basra, Najaf, Diyala, Dhi Qar, Karbala, Diwaniyah and Salaj al-Din... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE, Israel pledge to build on Abraham Accords
Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid... READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides
The joyrides on board the army’s Robinson R44 Raven helicopters ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Iraq PM, military slam US raids on Syria border...
US air strikes killed militia fighters. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,747 Covid cases, 1,731 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 302,318 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan hopes UAE will lift travel...
Cases have been falling in the country in recent weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews