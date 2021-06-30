Working hours suspended in Iraq cities as mercury touches 52°C

Basra, Najaf, Diyala, Dhi Qar, Karbala, Diwaniyah and Salaj al-Din have been hit hard by the heatwave.

Iraqi cities announced the suspension of official working hours because of the heatwave.

The Governorates of Basra, Najaf, Diyala, Dhi Qar, Karbala and Diwaniyah have announced the suspension of working hours.

The Salah al-Din Governorate announced the reduction of working hours due to the high temperatures that exceeded 50 degrees Celsius (C) amid an acute shortage of electricity.

The electricity crisis has deepened because of terror strikes in several power transmission lines.

According to , the General Authority for Meteorology warned Iraqis not to leave their homes during daytime because of the heatwave, which is likely to continue until Saturday (July 3).

Kuwait towns record highest temperatures on earth

Amer Al-Jabri, the Media Director of the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring, Iraq, said in a statement to the newspaper published on Wednesday (June 30), that the weather forecasting department had warned that the last week of June would witness an appreciable rise in temperatures in Iraq, especially in southern and central cities.

According to a weather forecaster at the Basra International Airport, temperatures in several Iraqi cities will reach up to 52 degrees C over the next few days.