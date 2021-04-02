- EVENTS
Woman fined Dh49,000 for encouraging friend to leave husband
The woman urged her friend to find a better partner, the court found.
A woman in Saudi Arabia has been fined 50,000 riyals (Dh49,000) for advising her friend to leave her husband and find a better partner.
>> UAE: Roommate accused of stabbing youth to death
>> UAE: Man gets one-year jail term for stealing a car
According to ARY News, the Jeddah Criminal Court also had the woman take a pledge to not advise any married woman, regardless of the motive for advice.
Lawyers have called the ruling a unique judicial precedent.
The money from the fine was given to the defendant's friend’s husband, who had filed a lawsuit against the woman claiming damages from her for ruining his marriage.
“My wife’s friend incited her disobedience, by giving her advice that harmed our marital relationship,” he claimed.
“She used to tell my wife, ‘You should find someone better for yourself. Show him who’s the boss. Don’t let them push you around’.”
The court advised spouses to be careful when receiving advice, as friends could spoil relationships by meting out bad advice out of jealousy.
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch