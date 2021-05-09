MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Watch: Imran Khan breaks fast at Prophet's Mosque in Madina

APP/Madina
Filed on May 9, 2021
Photo: PTI

Khan also offered Maghrib prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city.


Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan offered prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina on Saturday during his three-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which started on Friday and will end on Sunday.

The PM along with his delegation broke fast (Iftar) and offered Maghrib prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The PM was accompanied by his delegation including Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

Earlier, upon his arrival in the Holy City, the PM was received by Governor of Madina Prince Faisal bin Salman.

Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill and SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present on the occasion.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210508&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509159&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 