Watch: Imran Khan breaks fast at Prophet's Mosque in Madina
Khan also offered Maghrib prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan offered prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina on Saturday during his three-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which started on Friday and will end on Sunday.
Prayers for PM Imran Khan as he walks by the people in Madina. Alhamdulillah, Pakistanis all across the globe pray for his long life and success, as they know that he will always gives the best for Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/39Nl93Xxby— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 8, 2021
The PM along with his delegation broke fast (Iftar) and offered Maghrib prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque.
Mashallah / you can only enter here if Almighty commands you. PM @ImranKhanPTI praying for Pakistan at the Holy Shrine of Holy Prophet PBUH in Madina Shareef. May Allah accept his prayers, Ameen. #PMIKinKSA pic.twitter.com/yEYS2ZC4xO— Sahibzada Jahangir (@ChicoJahangir) May 9, 2021
The PM was accompanied by his delegation including Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.
( ) .@ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/79LoIFfkWB— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 8, 2021
Earlier, upon his arrival in the Holy City, the PM was received by Governor of Madina Prince Faisal bin Salman.
— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) May 8, 2021
#PMIKinKSA #____ pic.twitter.com/OkpvXSkN2K
Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill and SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present on the occasion.
