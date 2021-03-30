- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Woman dies in tragic Egypt accident as she speeds against traffic
The woman driving the car died in the fiery crash.
Chilling video shows the moment a woman driving against traffic on a highway collides in a fatal accident with a truck.
According to the Arab News, the Suez Traffic Operations Room said it had received a report of a terrible accident on El Galalah road in Egypt on Saturday morning.
Also watch: Distracted UAE driver crashes into multiple cars
The man taking the video from his car on the opposite side of the road showed that the woman had been driving at speeds of up to 170 kmph by pointing the camera at his own speedometer.
“She is driving against the traffic, and the car that is approaching her is flashing their lights saying ‘What are you doing?’ and she doesn’t even move aside a lane,” the man said.
The video then shows the car exploding on colliding with a truck after missing many vehicles on the road.
The Suez Traffic Operations Room said that upon arriving at the scene, the girl was found dead and her body was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital after the civil protection forces put out the fire.
-
MENA
21 migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia
The deceased migrants from sub-Saharan Africa include nine women and... READ MORE
-
World
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport
Ministry calls for de-escalating tensions. READ MORE
-
MENA
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest ...
The announcement also marks a significant escalation after the... READ MORE
-
World
Oman rolls out 5% VAT on most goods and services
Certain goods are exempt from the tax, Omani authorities clarified. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch