Video: Saudi man dies after pet lion attacks him
The lion mauled its Arab owner in a horrific incident on Friday.
A Saudi man has died of wounds sustained after being attacked by a lion in the country's capital, according to local media.
According to Sharjah News, the horrific incident took place on Friday in the As-Sulay neighbourhood in Riyadh where the man was raising the lion as a pet.
Police rushed to the area after receiving reports of the incident and managed to free the man from the animal’s jaws.
However, the victim — who was 22 years old according to some social media reports — died of his injuries shortly after.
Video footage of a dead lion believed to be the one who attacked the man has been doing the rounds online.
According to Sabq, the incident highlighted the importance of exercising caution when dealing with predators.
