Video: Saudi-Bahrain causeway traffic jam after reopening goes viral

Traffic jams began minutes before the opening of the King Fahd Causeway on Monday.

A video clip of a massive traffic build up on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd Causeway has gone viral on social media.

According to Arab News, the border crossing between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia reopened for the first time on Monday after it was closed in March 2020 amid heightened Covid-19 restrictions.

Only vaccinated Saudi residents and those who have recovered from Covid-19 are allowed to cross the border.

In light of the requirement to show the Tawakkalna app as proof, the King Fahd Causeway Authority, in co-operation with Bahrain Passport Control, launched free Wi-Fi availability for those in Bahraini passport control. Work is underway to make the service available to travellers on the Saudi side as well.

Travellers under 18 require a coronavirus insurance certificate and those travelling from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia will be required to carry any approved GCC health apps that prove their vaccination status. They must also present negative PCR test results obtained not more than 72 hours prior to their crossing.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority has urged the public to strictly adhere to safety measures, follow the latest travel updates and co-operate with officers to avoid facing any difficulties.