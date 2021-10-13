Video: Massive blaze breaks out at El Gouna festival in Egypt

The nine-day event was slated to open tomorrow

A massive fire has broken out in at the El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt, one day before its the opening ceremony.

Towering flames and thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the festival's main plaza in several videos doing the rounds on social media.

Watch: A massive fire has broken out in the main hall of the El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt, one day ahead of the opening ceremony, according to local media reports. #GFF https://t.co/13Z78ZM5ik pic.twitter.com/J1HYCjLSj8 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 13, 2021

The nine-day event — which promotes cinema in the Middle East and beyond — was slated to open on Thursday, October 14.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, according to local media, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Civil Defence has brought the fire at El Gouna Film Festival Plaza under control, no injuries reported: Red Sea Governor https://t.co/Z2bnt4XayP — Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) October 13, 2021

