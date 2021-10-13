MENA
Video: Massive blaze breaks out at El Gouna festival in Egypt

Web report/Cairo
Filed on October 13, 2021



The nine-day event was slated to open tomorrow

A massive fire has broken out in at the El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt, one day before its the opening ceremony.

Towering flames and thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the festival's main plaza in several videos doing the rounds on social media.

The nine-day event — which promotes cinema in the Middle East and beyond — was slated to open on Thursday, October 14.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, according to local media, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

