Video: Dh5.5 million 'whale vomit' changes the fortunes of 35 poor fishermen in Yemen
They bought houses, cars, boats and helped people in need in their villages.
Thirty-five fishermen were able to lift themselves out of poverty after discovering 'whale vomit' in Yemen.
According to the Daily Sabah, the fishermen sold the ambergris they found in a sperm whale carcass floating off the coast of the Gulf of Aden for $1.5 million (approx. Dh5.5 million).
"As soon as we got close to it, there was this strong smell, and we had the feeling that this whale had something," the fisherman said.
"We decided to hook the whale in, take it to the shore and to cut into it to see what was inside its belly. And yes, it was ambergris. The smell wasn't very nice but (it was worth) lots of money," said the man.
The men divided the money they earned equally amongst themselves, those who helped them and people in need in their villages. They bought houses, cars, boats and one fisherman even said he intended to use the money for marriage.
Despite the unexpected treasure, the men still continue to fish.
Ambergris is a waxy, rock-like substance that can be found in the intestines of about 5 per cent of whales. Though it has mostly been replaced by synthetic alternative nowadays, it is said to have numerous beneficial properties, being used in medicines, perfumes and aphrodisiacs.
