Video: 6 arrested for reckless stunt in moving truck

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested six people for carrying out a reckless stunt in the back of a truck intended to transport cars.

According to Saudi Press Agency, a media spokesman for the Hail region police in the Kingdom stated that a video was found circulating on social media recently, in which a group of people behaved in a manner that put their lives in danger.

In the video, the six can be seen sitting — and, at one point, dancing, in the back of the moving vehicle intended to transport cars.

They were violating precautionary measures against Covid-19 as well as bragging about the stunt on social media.

The spokesman confirmed that, after investigations, authorities arrested the six citizens — who are in their 30s and 40s.

The offenders have been referred to the Public Prosecution, which will take legal action against them.