MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Video: 6 arrested for reckless stunt in moving truck

Web report/Riyadh
Filed on May 19, 2021

They were violating precautionary measures and bragging about the incident on social media.


Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested six people for carrying out a reckless stunt in the back of a truck intended to transport cars.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Shocking police video shows accidents caused by reckless driving

According to Saudi Press Agency, a media spokesman for the Hail region police in the Kingdom stated that a video was found circulating on social media recently, in which a group of people behaved in a manner that put their lives in danger.

In the video, the six can be seen sitting — and, at one point, dancing, in the back of the moving vehicle intended to transport cars.

They were violating precautionary measures against Covid-19 as well as bragging about the stunt on social media.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Three young drivers perform road stunts, arrested

The spokesman confirmed that, after investigations, authorities arrested the six citizens — who are in their 30s and 40s.

The offenders have been referred to the Public Prosecution, which will take legal action against them.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210517&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519272&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 