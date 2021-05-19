- EVENTS
Video: 6 arrested for reckless stunt in moving truck
They were violating precautionary measures and bragging about the incident on social media.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested six people for carrying out a reckless stunt in the back of a truck intended to transport cars.
According to Saudi Press Agency, a media spokesman for the Hail region police in the Kingdom stated that a video was found circulating on social media recently, in which a group of people behaved in a manner that put their lives in danger.
In the video, the six can be seen sitting — and, at one point, dancing, in the back of the moving vehicle intended to transport cars.
They were violating precautionary measures against Covid-19 as well as bragging about the stunt on social media.
The spokesman confirmed that, after investigations, authorities arrested the six citizens — who are in their 30s and 40s.
The offenders have been referred to the Public Prosecution, which will take legal action against them.
