Video: 4 dead in Turkey as wildfires ravage southern coast
Dozens of villages and several hotels have been evacuated from the scene.
The deaths from wildfires on Turkey's southern coast has risen to four and firefighters were battling blazes for a third day on Friday after the evacuation of dozens of villages and some hotels.
More than 70 wildfires have broken out this week in provinces on Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts as well as inland areas, President Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that 14 were still burning.
# 4 pic.twitter.com/nMN7aHMsYw— (@MSDAR_NEWS) July 31, 2021
Planes from Russia and Ukraine helped battle the flames and another from Azerbaijan was joining them. "As of midday, with the arrival of the planes, we are turning in a positive direction," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers.
Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said fires raged on in six provinces and officials promised to bring to account anyone found responsible for starting them.
Villages and some hotels have been evacuated in tourist areas and television footage has shown people fleeing across fields as fires closed in on their homes.
Pakdemirli said fires were still blazing in the Mediterranean resort region of Antalya and the Aegean resort province of Mugla.
"We were hoping to contain some of the fires as of this morning but while we say cautiously that they are improving, we still cannot say they are under control," he said.
Wildfires have broken out elsewhere in the region, with more than 40 in Greece in the last 24 hours, fanned by winds and soaring temperatures, authorities said. On Tuesday, a blaze tore through a pine forest north of Athens, damaging more than a dozen homes before it was brought under control.
Fires also burned large swathes of pine forest in the mountainous north of Lebanon this week, killing at least one firefighter and forcing some residents to flee.
In Turkey, firefighters on the ground and in helicopters were fighting a blaze that killed three people in Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of Antalya. Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum said 27 neighbourhoods were evacuated there.
One person was found dead on Thursday in Mugla's Marmaris area, 290 km west of Manavgat. The blaze continued in Marmaris but residential areas were not at risk, Pakdemirli said.
Erdogan said at least five planes, 45 helicopters, drones, and 1,080 firefighting vehicles were involved in firefighting efforts at 1,140 sites.
Istanbul governor's office banned entry to forest areas until the end of August as a precaution against fires.
-
MENA
4 arrested in Saudi for wearing scary masks,...
The men also circulated videos and photos of their activities online. READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE's $110m aid helps Socotra overcome challenges,...
The aid provided by the UAE has helped the authorities to improve... READ MORE
-
World
Two killed as tanker linked to billionaire...
US, Israel say Iranian drone attacked the Liberian-flagged ship READ MORE
-
MENA
Coalition thwarts Houthi drone attack on Saudi...
The coalition's efforts have secured the safety of ships transiting... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Al Noubi reaches next round ...
Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing...
The plane was forced to land after a crack was detected in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bollywood: Court refuses Shilpa Shetty's plea...
The actress had accused several platforms of publishing defamatory... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise