US, Egypt working to help Israelis, Palestinians live in safety: Blinken
Blinken made the statement during an event at the US embassy in Cairo.
The United States and Egypt are working together to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety and security, US Secretary of State Blinken Antony Blinken said in a speech during his visit to Cairo on Wednesday.
Blinken said during an event at the US embassy in Cairo that Egypt was a real and effective partner in dealing with the latest violence between Israel and Palestinians.
