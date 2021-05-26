MENA
US, Egypt working to help Israelis, Palestinians live in safety: Blinken

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on May 26, 2021
Reuters

Blinken made the statement during an event at the US embassy in Cairo.


The United States and Egypt are working together to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety and security, US Secretary of State Blinken Antony Blinken said in a speech during his visit to Cairo on Wednesday.

Blinken said during an event at the US embassy in Cairo that Egypt was a real and effective partner in dealing with the latest violence between Israel and Palestinians.




