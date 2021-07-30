US concerned by reports of attack on Israeli-managed tanker
Working with international partners to establish the facts surrounding the incident.
The United States is deeply concerned by reports of an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman, a US State Department spokeswoman said on Friday, and is working with international partners to establish the facts surrounding the incident.
"We are also deeply concerned by the reports and are monitoring the situation closely," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.
