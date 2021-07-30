MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

US concerned by reports of attack on Israeli-managed tanker

Reuters/Washington
Filed on July 30, 2021

(AP file)

Working with international partners to establish the facts surrounding the incident.


The United States is deeply concerned by reports of an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman, a US State Department spokeswoman said on Friday, and is working with international partners to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

"We are also deeply concerned by the reports and are monitoring the situation closely," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210730&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210739934&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 