US airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

Reuters/Washington
Filed on May 12, 2021
Israeli police scuffle with a Palestinian woman outside of the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem. — AP

Major airline companies say they are monitoring the situation in Israel


United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have cancelled flights from the United States to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data by flight tracker FlightAware.

Spokespeople for United and Delta confirmed the cancellations and said the airlines were monitoring the situation in Israel, where violence has escalated this week amid a conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Delta has “no determination about resumption at this juncture,” a spokesman said.




