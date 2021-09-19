UN condemns executions by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the executions which are a result of a trial which was not fair
The UN on Sunday condemned Yemeni rebels’ execution of nine people for their alleged involvement in the killing of a top Houthi leader.
The Iran-backed Houthis are battling the Yemeni government — which is supported by a Saudi-led military coalition — for control of the impoverished country.
The rebels said they executed the nine individuals on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the killing of Saleh Al Sammad, who was head of the Houthis’ supreme political council.
They were among 16 people convicted by a Houthi court.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “deeply regrets” the executions, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that one of the people was reportedly a minor at time of detention.
Guterres “strongly condemns these actions which are a result of judicial proceedings that do not appear to have fulfilled the requirements of fair trial and due process under international law,” the statement added.
Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year.
