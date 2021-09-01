UN allocates $10 million to ensure fuel for Lebanon hospitals
Allocation to help buy vital fuel to power hospitals and water stations
The United Nations said its humanitarian funds have allocated Lebanon $10 million to help the cash-strapped nation buy vital fuel to power hospitals and water stations.
"Lebanon faces profound uncertainty. The humanitarian community, though, is resolved to assist all vulnerable populations, whether Lebanese, refugees or migrants," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths tweeted Wednesday during a visit to Beirut.
The UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said Tuesday a $6 million allocation from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund was planned to help 65 hospitals, primary healthcare centres, dispensaries and medical cold storage facilities.
Another $4 million would be set aside for health centres as well as water stations and four water facilities that serve more than two thirds of Lebanon's population, it said in a statement.
"The allocation will help 2.3 million people across Lebanon by making sure there is enough fuel to keep water stations functioning," said OCHA.
"The fuel shortage, a result of the ongoing socioeconomic and political crises, is jeopardising the availability of health care and drinking water for nearly everyone in Lebanon," it added.
Lebanon's economic collapse has stripped the national currency of most of its value and left four out of five inhabitants below the poverty line.
The crisis deepened when central bank started removing subsidies in order to shore up its dwindling foreign currency reserves, making the cost of fuel imports more expensive.
That has led to shortages of almost everything, with power cuts lasting up to 22 hours a day and fuel for private generators increasingly scarce.
Many hospitals have been forced to scale back operations because of the shortages.
The UN children's agency UNICEF has repeatedly warned that a near total shutdown of the water supply in Lebanon could threaten more than four million people.
-
MENA
UN allocates $10 million to ensure fuel for...
Allocation to help buy vital fuel to power hospitals and water... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan,...
'We will continue our relentless efforts to help Americans, foreign... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Oman land borders open on Sept 1; PCR test...
Travellers are also required to download and use the AlHosn app. READ MORE
-
MENA
8 wounded in Houthi drone strikes on Abha airport
Shrapnel was scattered in the vicinity of the airport, the coalition... READ MORE
-
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and...
According to Dubai Customs, all incoming and outgoing passengers... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour...
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No rapid PCR test facility hinders Dubai travel...
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minor earthquake recorded in Dibba Al...
The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are ... READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla