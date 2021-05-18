- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UN agency says 52,000 displaced in Gaza, Amnesty wants war crimes investigation
WHO warns of risks of water-borne diseases and the spread of Covid-19 because of displaced people crowding into schools
More than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes that have destroyed or badly damaged nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza Strip, the UN aid agency said on Tuesday.
In a separate statement on the conflict, rights group Amnesty International said Israeli air strikes on residential buildings might amount to war crimes. Israel says it hits only legitimate military targets and that it does all it can to avoid civilian casualties.
About 47,000 of the displaced people have sought shelter in 58 UN-run schools in Gaza, Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva, told reporters.
Laerke said 132 buildings had been destroyed and 316 had been severely damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary healthcare centres as well as a desalination plant, affecting access to drinking water for about 250,000 people.
The UN agency welcomed the fact that Israel had opened a border crossing for humanitarian supplies but called for another crossing to also be opened.
The UN and its humanitarian partners are providing food and other assistance to displaced families when the security situation allows, Laerke said.
There is a severe shortage of medical supplies, a risk of water-borne diseases and the spread of Covid-19 because of displaced people crowding into schools, said Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization.
London-based Amnesty International called for an investigation into air strikes on residential buildings in Gaza.
“Israeli forces have displayed a shocking disregard for the lives of Palestinian civilians by carrying out a number of airstrikes targeting residential buildings in some cases killing entire families — including children — and causing wanton destruction to civilian property, in attacks that may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity,” Amnesty said.
Israel says it strikes only sites it deems military targets used by militants and that it regularly issues prior warnings to evacuate buildings it sees as legitimate targets as part of wider efforts to avoid civilian casualties.
Amnesty, which urged both sides last week not to violate humanitarian law, said it had documented four deadly attacks by Israel launched on residential homes without prior warning and called on the International Criminal Court to investigate.
It said Israeli strikes on May 11 destroyed two residential buildings belonging to the Abu Al Ouf and Al Kolaq families, killing 30 people, 11 of them children. A mother and three children were killed on May 14 when Al Atar family’s three-storey building was hit, it said.
It said the home of Nader Mahmoud Mohammed Al Thom, where he lives with eight others, was attacked without warning on May 15.
Israel did not immediately comment on the specific cases.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi airlifts Covid-positive family from India...
The Covid positive family was evacuated from India amid Saudi’s ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence...
US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to reopen to tourists soon
Vaccinated Saudis will also be allowed to leave the kingdom for the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Abdullah discusses Israel-Palestine...
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirms support to the efforts made by the US Envoy ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cyclone Tauktae has no effect on UAE, says...
Residents urged to avoid spreading rumours; NCM says it is monitoring ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE community helps Covid-hit workers find jobs...
GMBF has over 300 members across the GCC, and majority of them are in ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points for jumping...
A vehicle, once impounded for this offence, will be released after a... READ MORE
-
Economy
Remittance to Pakistan hits all-time high of $24....
Expats in UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the top contributors towards ... READ MORE