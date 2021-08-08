MENA
UAE minister meets Iran's new president-elect in Tehran

WAM/Tehran
Filed on August 8, 2021
WAM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met with Ebrahim Raisi.


Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met with Iran's president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, during a UAE delegation's visit to Tehran.

Sheikh Nahyan conveyed greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Raisi, and their congratulations on his inauguration.

During the meeting, President Raisi expressed Iran's sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.




