UAE denounces Lebanese FM's statements against Saudi, other GCC states

Saudi Foreign Ministry said the comments made by caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe were inconsistent with the diplomatic norms

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has strongly decried the derogatory and racist statements made by caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister, Charbel Wehbe, against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States.

The Lebanese ambassador to the UAE was summoned by the ministry and handed over a note of protest denouncing the Lebanese minister's remarks, which, the ministry affirmed, fly in the face of all diplomatic norms and are inconsistent with the historical relations between Lebanon and all GCC states.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the Lebanese ambassador to the Kingdom to express condemnation of comments made by the minister.

The ministry said it strongly condemned the comments made in a television interview by Wehbe against the Kingdom, its people and the GCC countries.

In a statement, the ministry also said the comments were inconsistent with the simplest diplomatic norms and were not consistent with the historical relations between the two brotherly peoples.

“Due to any consequences that may develop because of the Lebanese minister’s disparaging statement, the Kingdom’s ministry of foreign affairs summoned the Lebanese ambassador to express and relay its strict censure and rejection to those statements and handed him an official note of protestation,” the statement added.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that Wehbe’s comments on Gulf countries reflected his personal opinion and not the opinion of the state.

“The presidency assures the depth of the brotherly relationship between Lebanon and Gulf countries and at the forefront Saudi Arabia,” a statement by the presidency said.

“What was said by the foreign minister last night is his personal opinion and does not reflect in any way that of the Lebanese state.”