UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia
Coalition Forces intercept and destroy explosive-laden drone in Khamis Mushait
The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the Houthi militia's systematic attempts to target civilians and civilian sites in Saudi Arabia’s city of Khamis Mushait with an explosive-laden drone, which was intercepted and destroyed by the Coalition Forces.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE said the continuous attacks by the Houthi militia reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of this militia's attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
It also renewed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against these terrorist acts and its unwavering commitment to opposing any threat to its security and stability, confirming its support for any measures the Kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.
"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry concluded.
-
MENA
