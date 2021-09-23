UAE condemns Houthi bids to target Saudi with missile, bomb-laden drones
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation renews UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over subversive terrorist attacks
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militias’ systematic attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia, with a ballistic missile and bomb-laden drones which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces.
In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these deliberate terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target Saudi critical infrastructure and threaten stability of the international economy, as well as global energy supplies.
It also stressed that the recurrent threat of these attacks over the recent period is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its firm position against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of citizens and residents.
The MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat faced by the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
