MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

UAE condemns Houthi attack bids using booby-trapped boats

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 21, 2021 | Last updated on September 21, 2021 at 01.42 am
Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen Colonel Turki Al Maliki. — AFP file

Two booby-trapped boats tried to conduct an attack near the coastal area of As-Salif, in the Yemeni Governorate of Hodeidah

The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attempts of the terrorist Houthi militia to carry out an attack through two booby-trapped boats near the coastal area of As-Salif, in the Yemeni Governorate of Hodeidah, which were intercepted by the coalition forces.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over these terrorist attacks, and its steadfast position against all threats to the security of the Kingdom and to commercial naval trade routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms.

The ministry stressed that the UAE considers this attack as new evidence of the Houthi terrorist group’s efforts to undermine security and stability in the region.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210904&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210909662&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 