UAE condemns Houthi attack bids using booby-trapped boats

Two booby-trapped boats tried to conduct an attack near the coastal area of As-Salif, in the Yemeni Governorate of Hodeidah

The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attempts of the terrorist Houthi militia to carry out an attack through two booby-trapped boats near the coastal area of As-Salif, in the Yemeni Governorate of Hodeidah, which were intercepted by the coalition forces.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over these terrorist attacks, and its steadfast position against all threats to the security of the Kingdom and to commercial naval trade routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms.

The ministry stressed that the UAE considers this attack as new evidence of the Houthi terrorist group’s efforts to undermine security and stability in the region.