Turkish court jails 27 for life over 2016 coup attempt

AFP/Ankara
Filed on November 26, 2020

The suspects were convicted of crimes including murder, trying to overthrow the constitutional order and attempting to assassinate the president.

A Turkish court on Thursday jailed 27 former pilots and other suspects for life in one of the largest trials stemming from the bloody 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They were convicted of crimes including murder, trying to overthrow the constitutional order and attempting to assassinate the president, an AFP reporter in the courtroom said.




