Tunisian Prime Minister Mechichi gets sacked

Street clashes erupted on Monday outside Tunisia’s army-barricaded parliament, a day after President Kais Saied ousted the prime minister and suspended the legislature, plunging the young democracy into a constitutional crisis.

Saied sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and ordered parliament closed for 30 days, following a day of angry street protests against the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic.

Soldiers from early Monday blockaded the assembly in Tunis while, outside, the president’s backers hurled stones, bottles and insults at supporters of Ennahdha, whose leader was barred entry into the complex.

Troops also surrounded the office of Mechichi who was yet to officially react to the events rocking the North African country.

The crisis follows months of deadlock between the president, the premier and Ennahdha chief Rached Ghannouchi, which has crippled the Covid response as deaths have surged to one of the world’s highest per capita rates.

Saied declared on Sunday that he had “taken the necessary decisions to save Tunisia, the state and the Tunisian people”, after a day where Covid street protests flared in multiple cities.