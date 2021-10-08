Taliban meets with officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
The Taliban spokesperson said Afghanistan urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter
Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has said that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
“TodayI had meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK and USA here in Doha. Other members of IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) delegation consisted of Mawlavi Matiul Haq, President of the Afghan,” Shaheen tweeted.
According to Sputnik, the spokesperson noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter.
In mid-August the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6.
As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, Sputnik reported.
