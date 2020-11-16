Syria's veteran foreign minister Walid Moalem dies
There were no details on the cause of death.
Syria's top diplomat and long-time foreign minister Walid Al Moalem died on Monday, the government said.
There were no details on the cause of death, but the 79-year old had for years been in poor health with heart problems.
Moalem, who was first appointed foreign minister in 2006 and also held the post of deputy prime minister, held a succession of top diplomatic posts, including envoy to the United States and was involved in unsuccessful negotiations with Israel in the 1990's on a peace settlement.
"He was known for his honourable patriotic positions," the government said in a statement, adding he died at dawn and would be buried later on Monday in Damascus.
The veteran diplomat saw his country's tilt further towards Iran and Russia, which have helped shore up Assad's rule and allowed the authoritarian leader to regain most of the territory he once lost to insurgents.
Syria erupted into civil war nearly a decade ago after Assad in 2011 began a crackdown on protesters calling for an end to his family’s rule.
Moalem accused the United States and others in the West of fuelling his country's unrest and labelled insurgents "terrorists" in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and led to the exodus of millions of refugees.
The veteran diplomat's last statements attacked the Caesar Act - the toughest US sanctions yet against Damascus which came into force last June, saying they were meant to starve Syrians. He vowed that his country would get economic help from Iran and Russia to soften its blow.
Washington says the goal of the new sanctions is to hold Damascus to account for war crimes and deter it from further pursuing the war. The sanctions exempt humanitarian aid.
