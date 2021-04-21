MENA
Syrian President Assad to run for re-election in May

Reuters/Damascus
Filed on April 21, 2021
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a banner depicting Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in Douma, outside Damascus, Syria, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

(Reuters file)

Parliament announced the election on Sunday.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on Wednesday submitted documents to run for a fourth term in an election scheduled for May 26, parliament's speaker said on state media.

Parliament announced the election on Sunday. Washington and the Syrian opposition have denounced it as a farce.

Assad's family and his Baath party have ruled Syria for five decades with the help of the security forces and the army.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the conflict in the country.

The multi-sided conflict has sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more, but is now nearing its end with Assad, supported by Russian and Iranian allies, back in control of most of the country.

Candidates must have lived in Syria for the last 10 years, which prevents opposition figures in exile from standing.




