Syria: 2 killed, many injured in celebratory gunfire marking President Assad's win

Casualties resulted from shots fired randomly by Assad's supporters in several areas

At least two people were killed and several others injured during celebratory gunfire in Syria marking President Bashar Al Assad's re-election to a fourth term, a war monitor reported on Saturday.

The casualties resulted from celebratory shots fired randomly by Assad's supporters in several areas, including the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, dpa news agency quoted the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying.

The two who died were a young man and a child in Aleppo, the observatory said.

Assad was re-elected for a fourth seven-year term with 95.1 per cent of the ballots in the election in government-held areas and dismissed by the opposition as a sham.

Three contenders, including Assad, ran in Wednesday's polls, Syria's second presidential election since the country's civil war started in 2011.

Assad, 55, has ruled Syria since 2000.

His father, Hafez Al Assad, governed Syria from 1971 to 2000.