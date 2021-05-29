MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Syria: 2 killed, many injured in celebratory gunfire marking President Assad's win

IANS/Damascus
Filed on May 29, 2021
Supporters of President Bashar Al Assad celebrate in Syria. Photo: Reuters

Casualties resulted from shots fired randomly by Assad's supporters in several areas


At least two people were killed and several others injured during celebratory gunfire in Syria marking President Bashar Al Assad's re-election to a fourth term, a war monitor reported on Saturday.

The casualties resulted from celebratory shots fired randomly by Assad's supporters in several areas, including the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, dpa news agency quoted the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying.

The two who died were a young man and a child in Aleppo, the observatory said.

Assad was re-elected for a fourth seven-year term with 95.1 per cent of the ballots in the election in government-held areas and dismissed by the opposition as a sham.

Three contenders, including Assad, ran in Wednesday's polls, Syria's second presidential election since the country's civil war started in 2011.

Assad, 55, has ruled Syria since 2000.

His father, Hafez Al Assad, governed Syria from 1971 to 2000.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210521&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529772&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 