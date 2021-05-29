- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Syria: 2 killed, many injured in celebratory gunfire marking President Assad's win
Casualties resulted from shots fired randomly by Assad's supporters in several areas
At least two people were killed and several others injured during celebratory gunfire in Syria marking President Bashar Al Assad's re-election to a fourth term, a war monitor reported on Saturday.
The casualties resulted from celebratory shots fired randomly by Assad's supporters in several areas, including the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, dpa news agency quoted the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying.
The two who died were a young man and a child in Aleppo, the observatory said.
Assad was re-elected for a fourth seven-year term with 95.1 per cent of the ballots in the election in government-held areas and dismissed by the opposition as a sham.
Three contenders, including Assad, ran in Wednesday's polls, Syria's second presidential election since the country's civil war started in 2011.
Assad, 55, has ruled Syria since 2000.
His father, Hafez Al Assad, governed Syria from 1971 to 2000.
-
MENA
Syria: 2 killed, many injured in celebratory...
Casualties resulted from shots fired randomly by Assad's supporters... READ MORE
-
MENA
Sharjah to send $1m in medical aid for Gaza,...
Six emergency relief projects in food security, healthcare will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi lifts ban on travellers arriving from 11...
Travellers will still require quarantine procedures. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel extends travel ban to 7...
Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who is eligible to get booster ...
People must go to same entities from where they received their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New hybrid Covid variant found, spreads quickly...
New Vietnam variant is a combination of B.1.617.2 and British strains,... READ MORE
-
MENA
Sharjah to send $1m in medical aid for Gaza,...
Six emergency relief projects in food security, healthcare will be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Schools resume parent-teacher meetings
Country’s robust vaccination drive has boosted confidence in... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa