Suez Canal says 140 more ships to transit waterway on Tuesday
The backlog caused by the blockage would be cleared in three to four days.
The Suez Canal expects to see 140 ships pass through the waterway on Tuesday after 113 transited overnight following the release of a grounded container ship, its chairman said.
KT explains: Mega ship stuck in Suez Canal finally free
Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time and a further 45 by midnight, reasserting that he hoped a backlog caused by the blockage would be cleared in three to four days.
