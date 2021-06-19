MENA
Student dies during Quran recitation in Saudi Arabia

Web report/Riyadh
Filed on June 19, 2021
Photo: Alamy

She passed away while reading to her teacher from the Holy Book.


A student at the Ta’lam Association died while reciting the Quran to her teacher and fellow pupils on Monday in Riyadh.

The charitable centre offered its condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased student.

It confirmed that the young girl, Sharifa Bint Mesfer Al-Qahtani, had passed away while reading to her teacher from the Holy Book.

In a statement, the association said: "The Ta’lam Association Riyadh Branch extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, Sharifa Bint Mesfer Al-Qahtani. May God bless her."




