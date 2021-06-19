Student dies during Quran recitation in Saudi Arabia
She passed away while reading to her teacher from the Holy Book.
A student at the Ta’lam Association died while reciting the Quran to her teacher and fellow pupils on Monday in Riyadh.
The charitable centre offered its condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased student.
It confirmed that the young girl, Sharifa Bint Mesfer Al-Qahtani, had passed away while reading to her teacher from the Holy Book.
June 16, 2021
In a statement, the association said: "The Ta’lam Association Riyadh Branch extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, Sharifa Bint Mesfer Al-Qahtani. May God bless her."
Student dies during Quran recitation in Saudi...
