Some Afghan embassies cut ties with Taliban government
Diplomatic missions' fate remains unclear, four refuse to answer questions about activities
After a month has passed since the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan on August 15, the fate of Afghan embassies are unclear and some have even broken contact with the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate government.
A former official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says some of Afghanistan’s embassies are acting independently and the nature of their revenue remains unknown, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
Similarly, the ministry says one embassy is yet to deposit its money in a bank and four others have refused to answer questions about their activities.
A former MoFA official, who wished to go unnamed, told Pajhwok Afghan News 80 per cent of the ministry staffers had left Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.
He added political departments of MoFA were responsible for maintaining relations with embassies of other countries. But currently, there are fewer officers in the departments.
ALSO READ:
>> UK vows not to turn back on Afghanistan despite embassy pullout
>> Afghanistan: US State Department says all embassy personnel at Kabul airport
At the moment, most of Afghanistan’s embassies have cut off contacts with the Kabul administration and the host countries, he revealed, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
Some embassies are still led by former minister Hanif Atmar and then vice-president Amrullah Saleh.
Some remained neutral, while others were in contact with the new administration, the source said, without providing further details, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
The official said 80 per cent of the embassies’ expenses were met with their own revenue collected from services like issuance of passports and other facilities.
He also disclosed workers of Afghanistan’s embassies in France and Germany had sought asylum in the host countries, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
The former MoFA official claimed the acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, had tried several times to organise online meetings with Afghan envoys abroad, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
The minister reportedly planned to hold a virtual meeting with them on Wednesday, but it was cancelled because most of the ambassadors were absent, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
According to the source, a former officer of the ministry, in a voice message, had asked Afghanistan’s embassies to continue discharging their responsibilities. However, the source explained such orders should be issued in writing.
Embassies also did not know about their fate and whether or not host countries would recognise the new government, he added.
-
MENA
Some Afghan embassies cut ties with Taliban...
Diplomatic missions' fate remains unclear, four refuse to answer... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel: Police nab last two escaped Palestinian...
Six militants escaped from maximum security facility 10 days ago READ MORE
-
Africa
Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid...
Abdelaziz Bouteflika had been known as a wily survivor ever since he... READ MORE
-
MENA
Houthi rebels execute nine in Yemen over...
The executions, including that of a 17-year-old, take place despite... READ MORE
-
Sports
Don’t blame players, says New Zealand's...
Pacer tells Pakistani batsman Mohammed Hafeez to hold government... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel: Police nab last two escaped Palestinian...
Six militants escaped from maximum security facility 10 days ago READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expats, who did over 100 Covid tests to enter Abu ...
Residents recall how they had to sometimes postpone meetings because... READ MORE
-
Americas
Canada: Trudeau warns against vote split in tight ...
Conservative rival Erin O'Toole echoes sentiment to supporters READ MORE
World
India to provide ‘stay visa’ to evacuated Afghan nationals
18 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
News
UAE rejects European Parliament resolution as 'factually incorrect'
18 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies