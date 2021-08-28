Sheikh Mohammed heads UAE delegation to Iraq for regional summit

The talks are a significant step for Iraq, which is hosting the conference in a bid to portray itself as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises.

The Ruler of Dubai is heading the UAE delegation to the Republic of Iraq to participate in a regional summit aimed at easing in the Middle East.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President.

Among the invitees are Iran. Saudi Arabia has said it would be represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah are expected to participate, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron. France is co-organising the meeting with Iraq, which is expected to discuss a regional water crisis, the war in Yemen, and Lebanon’s collapse.

The meeting on Sunday will be a chance for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi to showcase his recent efforts to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises and re-engage with the world after decades of conflict.

For Iraq, hosting the talks is seen as a significant step. After years of conflict, the country is seeking to reclaim a leadership role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy and a determination among the country’s top leaders to maintain good relations with both Iran and the United States as well as its regional allies.