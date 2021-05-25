MENA
Sheikh Abdullah, Antony Blinken discuss Middle East security

The two top diplomats highlighted the solid strategic relations between the UAE and the US, and the expanding UAE-US cooperation in all fields.


Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, discussed means to boost security and stability in the Middle East, in light of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

During a phone call on Monday, Sheikh Abdullah and Blinken talked about the importance of establishing trust between Hamas and Israel, and finding a comprehensive solution to ensure lasting peace and a better life for their peoples, commending the tireless efforts that led to the ceasefire.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the deep UAE-US bilateral ties and the joint efforts they made to achieve stability and maintain peace and security around the world.

He further asserted the UAE's unwavering commitment to maintain security and stability in the region and support international efforts towards that goal, pointing out that such stability is the foundation stone of sustainable development.





