Sharp-eyed diver recovers ancient crusader sword from Israel seabed
It is believed to be around 900 years old
A sword, believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago, has been recovered from the Mediterranean seabed thanks to an eagle-eyed amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Monday.
Though encrusted with marine organisms, the metre-long blade, hilt and handle were distinctive enough to notice after undercurrents apparently shifted sands that had concealed it.
The location, a natural cove near the port city of Haifa, suggested it had served as a shelter for seafarers, said Kobi Sharvit, director of the authority’s marine archaeology unit.
ALSO READ:
>> Look: 70-million-year fossil of dinosaur sitting on eggs
>> Human footprints believed to be oldest in N. America discovered
“These conditions have attracted merchant ships down the ages, leaving behind rich archaeological finds,” he said.
The sword, believed to be around 900 years old, will be put on display after it has been cleaned and restored.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Online child abuse spiked during pandemic, says...
Nearly half of the survey respondents from the Mena region have... READ MORE
-
MENA
Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish...
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties READ MORE
-
MENA
Egypt: Residents report quake in Cairo, other...
People took to social media to say they felt their houses and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Diver recovers crusader sword from Israel seabed
It is believed to be around 900 years old READ MORE
-
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work,...
82 per cent of expats are optimistic life in the UAE will return to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Online child abuse spiked during pandemic, says...
Nearly half of the survey respondents from the Mena region have... READ MORE
-
News
UAE surpasses US, UK to rank 11th in nation brand
Successful handling of Covid-19 and achievements in science and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish...
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex 2021
18 October 2021
Education
CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12