MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Sharjah to send $1m in medical aid for Gaza, Jerusalem kids

Staff Report/Sharjah
Filed on May 29, 2021

(Wam)

Six emergency relief projects in food security, healthcare will be carried out with funding by TBHF’s partners.


Under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), the TBHF has mobilized $1 million to fulfil critical medical and psychological needs of children severely affected by the unfortunate events that hit the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem a few weeks ago.

The funding will support six key humanitarian intervention projects – four in the Gaza strip and two in Jerusalem – in collaboration with Welfare Association and Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Four projects valued at $800,000 will provide food, temporary shelter, medical supplies and mental health support in Gaza

TBHF is collaborating with the Welfare Association on two emergency relief projects worth $250,000 each, designed for the affected families and children living in the Gaza strip.

The first one will help Welfare Association get emergency medical supplies and treatments, while the second project will enable the non-profit source food, temporary shelter supplies and other daily essentials for local entities that are following up on the needs of affected people who have lost their homes and jobs.

Through TBHF’s collaboration with MSF, the global humanitarian organization will facilitate two key projects valued at $300,000.

The first project has been designed to support the first responders and the surgery department’s medical staff at Nasser Hospital, Al Shifaa Hospital and other medical centres in Gaza. Additionally, a specialised team will be formed to handle trauma cases including aneurysm and vascular surgery, in addition to anaesthesiologists and ICU experts.

Multiple projects to support Jerusalem

TBHF has allocated $200,000 to facilitate the implementation of two relief projects, valued at $100,000 each, in Jerusalem. To be executed in collaboration with the Welfare Association, the two projects will provide medical equipment for emergency rooms and ambulances, as well as for treatment of critical injuries people have suffered as a result of the recent events in Jerusalem.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “The recent events along the Gaza strip, Jerusalem and other Palestinian cities have caused serious physical, psychological and economic damage, which has furthered the complexity of Palestinian realities. There is an evident shortage of medical supplies and basic life amenities in these areas as they battle the pandemic. It is essential to help and support the Palestinian people to overcome this acute phase of hardship, as we realize the directives of Sheikha Jawaher to provide relief in all vital humanitarian sectors,” she added.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210529&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210528917&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 