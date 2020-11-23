MENA
Saudi Arabia will not reconsider 15% VAT increase in short to medium-term: Minister

Reuters/Riyadh
November 23, 2020

VAT decision had been 'difficult' but a necessary option to support the economy.

Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Sunday that a decision to triple value-added tax to 15 per cent would not be reconsidered in the short to medium term, but might be looked into in the long term.

Speaking at a news conference closing the two-day G20 online summit, Mohammed Al Jadaan said the VAT decision had been "difficult" but a necessary option to support the economy.

Last week, acting information minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi said the Kingdom could review its VAT increase after the novel coronavirus pandemic ends.




