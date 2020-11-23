Saudi Arabia will not reconsider 15% VAT increase in short to medium-term: Minister
VAT decision had been 'difficult' but a necessary option to support the economy.
Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Sunday that a decision to triple value-added tax to 15 per cent would not be reconsidered in the short to medium term, but might be looked into in the long term.
Speaking at a news conference closing the two-day G20 online summit, Mohammed Al Jadaan said the VAT decision had been "difficult" but a necessary option to support the economy.
Last week, acting information minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi said the Kingdom could review its VAT increase after the novel coronavirus pandemic ends.
-
Government
UAE-US centre's social media campaign exposes...
Launched under the hashtag #DaeshLies, the campaign will run between... READ MORE
-
Government
Israel cabinet approves visa exemption agreement...
UAE citizens will soon be able to travel to Israel without the need... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia will not reconsider VAT...
VAT decision had been 'difficult' but a necessary option to support... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
G20 leaders pledge fair supplies of Covid vaccine
As the pandemic rages, the nations adopted a unified tone on the... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews