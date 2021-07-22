Saudi to penalise companies that provided substandard meals to Haj pilgrims

Ministry carried out several inspections and found that some companies provided lower quality meals.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that they detected some violations regarding meals that were provided to pilgrims, stressing that it will impose penalties against the erring establishments after investigations.

The Ministry carried out several inspections and found that the meals were not in line with the stipulated requirements.

According to a SPA report, some companies provided lower quality meals than what was agreed upon in terms of quality and specifications.

The Ministry said it would impose penalties after completing the investigation against those companies and institutions regarding the violations.