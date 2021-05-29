MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Saudi prince, govt officials get jail terms by anti-corruption authority

Web Report/Riyadh
Filed on May 29, 2021 | Last updated on May 29, 2021 at 09.24 am
Photo: Reuters file

Saudi Arabia’s Nazaha, or the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, announced more than a dozen rulings on Thursday.


A Saudi Arabian prince, along with several government officials and citizens, were given jail terms and fines by the Kingdom’s anti-corruption authority.

According to a statement from Nazaha, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Saudi criminal courts announced more than a dozen rulings on Thursday.

The most prominent ruling convicted a prince and a student officer at a military college associated with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence of using forged academic qualifications to get government jobs. An Arab expat was also found guilty of acting as a mediator between the two and helping them get forged certificates.

The prince was given a two-year jail sentence a fine of 100,000 riyals (Dh97,000) and the officer was given a one and half year prison sentence and a fine of 50,000 riyals (Dh48,000). The Arab expatriate was jailed for a year and needed to pay a fine of 20,000 riyals (Dh19,000).

In another verdict, a commander of a security sector at the Ministry of Interior holding the title of Major-General was given a 10-year jail sentence and fined 200,000 riyals (Dh196,000). He was found guilty of forgery, abuse of the influence of the public office, squandering of public money and administrative misuse.

Four other officers, as well as a businessman, were also convicted in the same case, found guilty of forgery and exploitation of the influence of the public office and participation in squandering of public money and administrative misuse. They were handed prison terms ranging from three to six years and a fine of 50,000 riyals (Dh48,000) each.

Another prominent case involved a member of the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution who demanded a bribe of five million riyals (Dh4.8 million) from the owner of a commercial entity through a mediator citizen in exchange for following up and ending their case.

The member was found jailed for a year and six months and given a fine of 30,000 riyals (Dh29,000). The citizen who mediated the crime was jailed for a year and three months and was fined the same amount.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210512&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519712&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 